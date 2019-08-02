NBA Grants Freddy Hirsch A Permit to Import GMO Ingredients

The National Biosafety Authority has granted a permit to Freddy Hirsch Group Limited to import spices that may contain ingredients made from genetically modified organisms.

And the Authority has also permitted the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia to conduct research using a vaccine made from genetically modified material aimed at fighting diarrhoea in infants.

Authority Communications Officer Sandra Lombe stated that Freddy Hirsh will bring in different varieties of spices, of which some are used in the production of sausages such as boerewors.

“Freddy Hirsh will bring in different varieties of spices, of which some are used in the production of some sausages such as boerewors. The company applied to bring in 29 products among them, Garlic powder, Paprika Rosen, ZAMBEEF HP, ZAMBEEF French Polony, Beef Sausage, Boerewors farm Style ‘R’ , Hunters Biltong Seasoning, Oukraal Wors ’R’, Cumberland pork sausage, Russian Montana and Peri Peri rub spices,” stated Lombe.

Other ingredients are Tapioca Starch, Soya Protein Isolate, Super Reform 150 Ham, Chilli Bite, Seasoning (Hot), BBQ Beef, Instant Cure S, NF Curing Brine S, Beef Burger, QM Barbeque Marinade, Continental French , French polony, GM Aufschnitt, Pork Sausage ‘R’, Coriander ground, Pepper black ground, BBQ Sprinkle, Vienna and Supreme Braai.