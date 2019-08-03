Chipolopolo Battle with Botswana in CHAN

The Chipolopolo boys today (Saturday) host the Zebras of Botswana in the second leg of the Cameroon 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier at National Heroes Stadium at 15:00 hours.

Coach Aggrey Chiyangi will be gunning to finish off the Zebras after a goalless draw away in Francistown last Friday.

Skipper Adrian Chama will have to commandeer things from the heart of defence alongside Clement Mwape while Mwila Phiri and Simon Silwimba look set to cover the left and rightback slots.

In goal Sabastian Mwange will be expected to continue as he has been slowly steadying his hands in that position.

In is in midfield where Chiyangi may have to shuffle things after having lost Jack Chirwa to injury in the first leg but re-enforcements in George Simbayambaya and Kelvin Kapumbu may provide options with Benson Sakala also in the fray.

On the flanks Chiyangi may retain faith in Kelvin Kampamba and Ernest Mbewe while upfront could see some tinkering with Kabwe Warriors’ Twiza Chaibela brought in as a late minute inclusion.

The battle for a starting berth will be among Chitiya Mususu, Tapson Kaseba, Emmanuel Chabula and Chaibela.

Zambia will have to be wary of the threat posed by the likes of Mothusi Cooper, Omaathla Kebatho and Segolame Boy.

The game kickoff at 15:00 hours and will be live on ZNBC TV.

Winner over two legs will play either Angola or eSwatini in the final qualifying round of the CHAN 2020.

(Source: FAZ Media)