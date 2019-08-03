PF Lifts Suspension of Kalulushi Mayor and 2 Others

The Patriotic Front in Kalulushi District has lifted the suspension of party constituency chair lady Rashida Mulenga and two others.

Mulenga, who is also Kalulushi Mayor, was suspended alongside Party Constituency Secretary Gershom Kambobe and Treasurer Allan Chikwa for alleged misappropriation of over K122,000 Presidential fund meant for party activities.

Constituency vice-chairman David Kapeso, who is also in charge of the disciplinary committee, stated that the trio, while acting together with other persons unknown, misapplied the said funds.

But speaking at a media briefing in Kalulushi, PF District chairman Cornelius Mwansa said having examined evidence submitted before the committee, the District Executive agreed to nullify the suspension of trio.

Mwansa said the party will write a comprehensive report to the Provincial Committee as well as find time to meet constituency officials regarding the matter.