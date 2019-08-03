PF Welcomes Lungu’s Directive on 48 Houses

The Patriotic Front (PF) has welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s directive for investigative wings to reopen the probe into the 48 houses suspected to have been bought using proceeds of crime.

The party’s Secretary General Davies Mwila said the ruling party could not understand how properties such as houses could end up without anyone owning them.

President Lungu yesterday instructed Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to ensure the case regarding the 48 houses forfeited to the state by the Anti Corruption Commission is probed further.

The Head of State said the matter concerning the 48 houses must see its day in the courts.

Mwila has reiterated the ruling party’s commitment to the fight against corruption through established investigative agencies and promotion of the rule of law.

He has since called on all investigative agencies to do Zambians justice by ensuring that all culprits are brought to justice.

“To our hardworking investigative wings, we are all looking to you as the collective for answers to the many questions we the people are asking. As a party, we have all the confidence that institutions such as yourselves have all it takes to protect public interest, without fear or favour,” Mwila said in a statement issued by PF media director Sunday Chanda.

He said the fight against corruption must not be politicized but rather confronted as a common enemy of the people.

“Corruption is a cancer that we ought to fight away from any political considerations. It’s our common enemy and must not be politicized if we are to win the fight as a country,” Mwila said and further called on members of the Public to help Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), Zambia Police, among others, with any leads into the infamous fourth eight (48) houses.