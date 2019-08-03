Turkish Think Tank Explores Ways of Showcasing Zambian Culture

A Turkish think tank has expressed interest to partner with the Zambian mission in Ankara to help showcase Zambia’s rich cultural heritage.

Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE) president Muhammet Kafkasyali said his organisation admires Zambia’s contribution to the international fora and is happy with the existing warm relations between Zambia and Turkey.

First Secretary for Press at the Zambia Embassy in Turkey Jerry Munthali said Kafkasyali, who was flanked by SDE vice president Alper Tan and International Relations and Foreign Affairs Specialist Dr Hatice Celik, was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey Dr Joseph Chilengi at the Zambian Chancery in Ankara.

“Your country is important to us as Turkey and the world at large. We want to get first-hand information about your country from you and to share your perspective on the Zambia-Turkey relations with Turkish scholars, academia and students,” Kafkasyali said.

He further said SDE has conducted regional studies on Africa, the Middle East, Balkans, Caucasus and the rest of the world.

Kafkasyali pledged to work with the Zambian Mission to organise roundtable meetings, panel discussions and conferences as well as hosting high-level officials from Zambia and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilengi said Zambia has recorded increased participation in international fora under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

He said as chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security, Zambia had overseen successful holding of elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Madagascar, Malawi and South Africa.

He said Zambia was also a member of the African Union (AU) Organ on Peace and Security and that the country had immensely contributed to peace initiatives on the continent.

“We have enough to share on peace and security, political, economic and social issues. Zambia is a country that enjoys international respect and credibility both politically and economically,” said Dr Chilengi.