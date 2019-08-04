Govt Withdraws Sales Tax

Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu on Friday withdrew the Sales Tax Bill (N.A.B Number 7 of 2019) from Parliament and said it will be reintroduced during the Budget Session.

Addressing the House through Speaker Dr Patrick Matibini yesterday, Dr Ng’andu stated that the Sales Tax Bill will be reintroduced during the Budget Session commencing in September, 2019, in readiness for its implementation in January, 2020.

“This will allow for sufficient time to address the concerns in the Sales Tax Bill that stakeholders raised during the comprehensive consultations that were undertaken on Sales Tax implementation, and for businesses to adapt,” Dr Ng’andu stated.

Dr. Ng’andu informed the nation that the sales tax will be implemented in January, 2020.

And the constitution amendment Bill has been referred for further deliberations by a parliamentary select committee.

This was after heated debate on it after first reading, with leader of the opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu putting up a spirited fight to reject the document.

The bill was presented by Home Affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo on behalf of Justice minister Given Lubinda.

Parliament has since adjourned sine die and is expected to resume some time next month.