Luanshya’s Makoma Treatment Plant under Rehabilitation

Government will soon decommission old pumps at Makoma treatment plant in Luanshya district at a cost of US$300,000 to end perennial water shortages.

Works on the project, which is being financed through a loan from Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA,) have since commenced.

Kafubu Water and Water Resources Management Public Relations and Marketing Manager Mutolo Mwamba said the utility has contracted Kruger A/S to rehabilitate the water infrastructure and overhaul the water pumps at Makoma.

Ms Mwamba said the contractor is expected to hand over a complete project to government next month.

She said during the period that works will be carried out, parts of Luanshya district, especially Mpatamato Township, are expected to experience erratic to dry taps.

Ms Mwamba said the utility company would improvise two water bowsers in communities to mitigate the water shortage.

She has since appealed to residents to exercise patience during the period that works to overhaul the system will be ongoing.