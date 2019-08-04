Lungu Heads to Mozambique

President Edgar Lungu will be in Mozambique tomorrow to witness the signing ceremony for a peace between the government and the opposition.

According a statement by the President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe the Head of State will join other dignitaries in sealing the historic deal.

On Thursday, the Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade signed the peace accord to mark the official end of the conflict between Renamo armed men and the defence and security forces which in return will allow for the long lasting peace that all Mozambicans have been longing for.

President Lungu is the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Operation.

President Lungu will leave at 15 hours.