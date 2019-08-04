M’membe Says High Unemployment Sign of Unjust Economy

Socialist Party 2021 presidential candidate Dr Fred M’membe says high unemployment is a sign of an unjust economy.

He was speaking during a public forum in Ndola on Friday hosted by his newspaper’s Press Freedom Committee of The Mast.

“Joblessness in Zambia is a serious problem today. To derive from an economy, people need to have jobs for them to contribute positively to the economy. Those that refuse to do so have been excluded from the contribution of the economy. In Zambia, this is of concern, we have a serious challenge and there is no hope to secure a prosperous economy of the future.

The poverty and the growing gap between the well to do and the down-trodden is so high,” Dr Mmembe said.

He said such high levels of unemployment are a serious time bomb, which results in crime, domestic violence, gangs and drug abuse.

“The harm caused by unemployment is a social cost. Today, road construction has failed to create jobs for the people. Jobs in commercial agriculture are no longer available. Our leaders tell us they will create a million of jobs, but how can they do that with the current situation we are in? They are lying. Which sector are you going to use to create jobs? This situation is not ordained by God. It is us the people that have created this problem on us. It is not an easy problem. It requires the best of our thoughts, values and a lot of hard work and dedication, honesty,” Dr M’membe said.

He admitted that one has the magic to solve the problems in Zambia.

“Don’t let anyone cheat you that they have magic solution to solve problems, other than oneself. We have ideas and ways as the Socialist Party. We have created this party so that we can participate and find solutions to problems, improve the conditions of the people. We have an unjust economy in Zambia today. In a just economy where there is equity, people can’t be living in abject poverty. Capitalists are busy amassing wealth at the expense of the poor. An economy should satisfy human needs,” said Dr Mmembe.