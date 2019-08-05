Chawama Cop Divorced for Attempting to Sleep with Mother in Law

A 28-year-old police officer of Chawama Compound in Lusaka has been divorced after his wife discovered that he attempted to sleep with her mother when she visited them.

Nelly Libetwa, 49, told her daughter Hellen Tembo, 23, how Adam Shiyanda allegedly went to her bedroom naked and wanted to sleep with her a few days after she arrived.

Libweta told the court that she was shocked when Shiyanda went to her bedroom one night and asked to sleep with her.

“My son-in-law came to my bedroom naked and asked to sleep with me.

I could not believe it,” she said.

Tembo has sued Shiyanda for divorce.

The couple got married in 2017 and has one child together.

When she testified before magistrate Lewis Mumba, Tembo told the court that she cannot continue living with Shiyanda because he has on several occasions attempted to sleep with all her sisters and cousins.

“The other time when my younger sister visited us, he went to her bedroom at night and attempted to sleep with her. My sister also showed me the love messages my husband was writing to her,” she said.

Tembo also told the court how at one point, she caught Shiyanda red handed raping the neighbour’s daughter who had come to help her with house chores when she fell ill. She told the court that she has lost the love she had for her husband and that it is better for the couple to divorce.

But Shiyanda, in his, defence told the court that Tembo insults him in public when they have a quarrel.

“Tembo no longer does anything for me. I wake early to put water for myself while she wakes up at 12:00 hours. I am also of the idea that we divorce because one time I will lose my temper and shoot her,” he said.

In passing judgement, the court granted divorce on grounds that there is infidelity in the marriage.

The court also said it was unfortunate that Shiyanda attempted to sleep with his mother-in-law to quench his sexual appetite.

Shiyanda was ordered to compensate Tembo with K 4,000 and start maintaining his child with K250 effective August 30.

(Credit: Zambia Daily Mail)