First Lady Expected in Petauke

First Lady Easther Lungu is today (Monday) expected in Petauke district of Eastern Province for a three day working visit.

Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila has confirmed the First Lady’s trip to the province.

Dr Nsemukila said the First Lady will among her program activities visit Kaumbwe Clinic and School in Chieftainess Mwanjabanthu chiefdom.

He said Esther Lungu will on Wednesday visit Ndewe Clinic ànd school in Senior Chief Kalindawalo where she is expected to mentor children at Ndewe school and tour Ndewe health facility in the same chiefdom.

Dr Nsemukila said the First Lady will return to Lusaka on Thursday, August, 2019.