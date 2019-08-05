Lungu and Kagame to Launch SDG Sub-regional Centre in Lusaka

President Edgar Lungu and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame will this week launch the Sustainable Development Goals Sub-Regional Centre for Southern Africa in Lusaka.

Minister of National Development Planning Alexander Chiteme has revealed this at a media briefing today in Kitwe.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Goals Centre for Africa (SDGC/A) based in Kigali, Rwanda will be officially launching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG/C) Sub-Regional Centre for Southern Africa in Lusaka, at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, on Wednesday 7th August 2019,” Mr Chiteme said according to a statement issued by the Ministry’s spokesperson Chibaula Silwamba.

The launch of the Lusaka SDGC/A Sub-Regional Center follows the signing of the host country agreement in September 2018 in New York between the Government of the Republic of Zambia and the SDG Centre for Africa.

“The SDG Sub-Regional Centre is an international not-for-profit institution which once launched, will provide technical support, neutral advice and expertise to national governments, private sector, civil society and academic institutions in order to accelerate the implementation of the SDG agenda,” Chiteme said.

He said the sub-regional centre will assist southern African countries to start unlocking bottlenecks that hinder smooth implementation of the SDGs and help achieve the goals.

The launch, which is a one-day event, will bring together over 200 government officials, international organisations, development financing institutions, statistics institutions and experts from southern Africa and beyond, to discuss the major themes relevant to SDG implementation in Africa with focus on the sub-region.

The event will take place under the current chairmanship of President Kagame.

President Lungu will receive the hosting key.