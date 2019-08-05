Police Launch Manhunt for Cadet Over Counterfeit Notes

Police in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for an unidentified Cadet who allegedly attempted to make a cash deposit using counterfeit notes to an Airtel mobile mobile agent at the ongoing 93rd Agriculture and Commercial Show.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo narrated that the Cadet made a deposit of K2, 400 counterfeit notes to an alert agent who spotted the irregularity in the notes.

Katongo has since identified the agent as Martin Mutale of Ibex Meanwood who was operating at an Airtel money booth.

She further explained that upon sensing danger, the Cadet ran away and disappeared in the midst of the crowd.

The counterfeit notes are all in K100 notes bearing the same serial number FF128279922.