27 UPND Members Nabbed For Unlawful Assembly

About 27 UPND members have been arrested in Kitwe for alleged unlawful assembly.

The 27 are alleged to have assembled for a meeting at house number KS27/27 in Kitwe’s Kamatipa Township.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga stated that the 27 were apprehended yesterday and are currently in police custody.

She stated that the 27 have since been charged with unlawful assembly.

“The 27 were arrested yesterday around 18:30hrs for unauthorized assembly at house number KS27/27 in Kamatipa Compound. They are all UPND members and they are still in police custody,” Katanga stated.