Five Die in Road Accident

Five people have died while one has survived serious injuries in a road accident that happened on the Great East Road on Saturday.

The accident happened after the truck the victims were in overturned whilst ascending on an uphill, 80 km west of Nyimba boma in Unyanya area.

Meanwhile, five people have sustained serious injuries in a separate accident which happened on the same road yesterday involving a bus belonging to Kapena Coaches around 14:30.

“Involved was a driver only identified as Mabvuto aged 43 who was driving a motor vehicle Scania Marcopolo bus registration number ABJ 8018, property of Kapena Coaches from east to west and the driver sustained minor injuries,” Katongo stated.

She stated that the accident happened due to excessive speed.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told the media that the first accident involved a Volvo truck and trailer registration number BAD 1994, trailer ABK 2707T which was being driven by Justin Banda aged 25 of Riverside Compound in Petauke, who was driving with eight (08) passengers on board.

Katongo said the accident happened when the truck which was also loaded with 500 by 50kg bags of maize failed to ascend an uphill hence rolled backwards and over turned on the left side of the road, killing five passengers and seriously injuring one.

And Katongo stated that the driver and two other passengers escaped unhurt.

“The deceased have been identified as Lexida Lungu aged 48 years of Kapate village, Chief Mbuluma of Luangwa District; Simon Simwela Phiri aged 24 years of Kapandula Village , Chief Kalindawalo of Petauke District; Misozi Mumba aged 33 years of Kamono Village, Chief Ndake of Nyimba; Simwela Tembo aged 24 years of Mtendele east compound in Lusaka who all died on the spot while one male Juvenile Anthony Mwanza aged one year of Kapate Village, Chief Mbuluma of Luangwa District died on the way to the hospital,” Katongo stated.

She identified the victim who sustained serious injuries as Selina Lungu aged 25, who is admitted to Nyimba District Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were taken to Nyimba Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

And Katongo identified the five injured passengers as Amon Nyoni aged 25; Elisha Banda aged 42, Mabvuto Musendo, Stella Nyangu aged 47 and Matilda Miti aged 34 who have all been admitted to UTH and Levy hospital respectively.

She said the other 78 passengers sustained minor injuries.