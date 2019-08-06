Government to Revoke Dormant Mining and Exploration Licenses

The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has welcomed the directive by President Edgar Lungu that dormant mining and exploration licenses must be revoked.

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa has said the concerns by the President are timely and the Ministry has already sent default notices to various Mining entities.

He said the Ministry would now proceed to terminate licenses for those who have not ameliorated them.

Musukwa added that Mining licenses which have been dormant will be revoked to pave way for new owners.

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, while on a working visit in North Western Province, President Lungu instructed the Ministry of Mines to ensure that all dormant mining and exploration licenses are revoked.

Meanwhile, Musukwa has said the government wants the people of Mwinilinga district to benefit from available natural resources in that area and the recent gold discoveries.

He said for this to be done, local people in Mwinilunga should form cooperatives which will enable them to mine legally under an approved mine plan anchored on safety.

Musukwa said the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development wanted to work with the local community.

He has advised the locals to engage the Ministry on various issues affecting them unlike taking the law into their own hands.

Musukwa has since urged the Zambia Police Service to continue maintaining law and order in the district and ensure mineral resources are protected.