Govt Warns Truck Drivers against Protest

Truck Drivers intending to stage a protest have been warned by the government that they risks having their trucks impounded.

The government response is in reaction to a threat by truckers that they will park their trucks at various undesignated places to cause traffic jams across the country.

However Ministry of Home Affairs, Public Relations officer, Nephas Chifuta, has warned the truck drivers against proceeding with what has been termed as an illegal protest adding that the drivers must instead follow rules when airing their grievances.

“The truck drivers are further advised to adhere to the advice and guidelines provided by the Ministry of Transport and Communication that their issues will be tabled between the Ministry of Transport and Communication and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security” said Chifuta.

He has explained that government takes note of all foreign trucks and drivers who transit into Zambia through all boarder points.

“The Immigration department holds the data base which is critical in identifying the wrong elements behind the planned illegal protest and that any truck driver who will participate in the planned illegal protest will be dealt with according to the law” he said.

The truck drivers are pushing for improved conditions service in their line of duty.