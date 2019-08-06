Junior Shepolopolo Continue Winning Streak at Cosafa

The Zambia Under-20 Women National Team has beaten Tanzania 2-1 at the ongoing Cosafa championship to seal off a top place in Group B and book a date against Zimbabwe in the semi-finals.

Zambia has won all the three games in their group and will be looking to continue the dream run against Zimbabwe.

Goals from Florence Kasonde and Christine Kalange gave the junior shepolopolo an edge over Tanzania who got their goal through Enekia Lunyamila.

Zambia’s Evarine Katongo was named Woman of the Match.

The senior women team will be in action at 15:30 hours against Botswana in their final group game.

Zambia has won all its matches at the tournament so far including a 15-0 bashing of Mauritius.