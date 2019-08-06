S.A Man Burns to Death in Kitwe

A 39-year-old South African has been burnt to death after fire swept through the house while he was asleep in Nkana East Residential area in Kitwe.

Edwin Mthetwa, 39, died from the fire that is believed to have started from the kitchen at around 01:30hrs at house number 73003A in Nkana East.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga has confirmed the development in an interview stating that three people survived the infernal that gutted the entire house.

Katanga stated that the four were sleeping in different bedrooms and one of the occupants noticed the fire and later alerted his friends.

Katanga has named the survivors as Anthony Cotch, 40, Jack Nockmore, 33, both South Africans and David Phiri, 46, a Zambian.

“There was a fire incident at house number 73003A Kalene Road Nkana East Kitwe. The house was gutted by fire. The fire started from the kitchen and engulfed the whole house. They are renting the house from Reverend Mumba, so when one occupant saw the fire, he sounded the alarm and three tenants ran outside, leaving behind a colleague who died at in the sitting room,” Katanga stated.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Kitwe Teaching Hospital mortuary.