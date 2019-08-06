Zambia to Undergo 3rd Peer Review in Mining and Tourism

Justice Minister Given Lubinda has said Zambia will have her third voluntary review of the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in areas of Mining and Tourism in October this year following the periodic review recently conducted.

Speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa during the 29th Africa Peer Review Mechanism meeting for Focal point persons, Lubinda said the periodic full country review was targeted for 2020.

He said Zambia is ready to have her third review under Requested Reviews as provided in the APRM categories, adding that it will enable the country to be at the same level with others that have been reviewed for more than three times.

Lubinda has expressed optimism that Zambia will record a positive outcome once reviewed as the country has an impressive record, hence, the hosting of the APRM workshop in Livingstone earlier this year.

He said Zambia will remain supportive of the APRM works so as ensure that member countries were held accountable on observance of Human rights and social economic developments.

Lubinda, who was representing Zambia as the focal point person, was accompanied to the meeting by Zambia’s Deputy High Commissioner to South Africa Maybin Misapa.

The meeting is expected to adopt standardized review mechanism guidelines to be used across the continent as well as review performance of the APRM Secretariat for the period 2017 to 2019

Meanwhile, Lubinda has said Zambia will introduce electronic case management systems in order to improve on the justice system dispensation.

He says all case records will be kept electronically by law enforcement agencies, the prosecution and the judiciary.

Lubinda observed that this will enable judicial institutions to keep accurate records of cases of people under incarceration.

He has disclosed that his Ministry has engaged the National Prosecution Authority and the Law Development Commission to review sentences that are passed for various offences in order to bridge the existing anomalies.

This is contained in a statement by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.