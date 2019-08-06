ZASA Registers 12,000 Zambians

Over 12,000 Zambians living in South Africa have registered as members of the Association of Zambians in South Africa ZASA.

ZASA president Fernard Simaanya says the figure represents over 80 per cent of Zambians living in that Country.

He said the Association will ensure that all Zambians living in that country are registered by October this year in order to facilitate matters that directly affect them.

Simaanya said ZASA was promoting the spirit of “One Zambia One Nation” so as to promote social cohesion and business networking, according to a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.

He was speaking in Kwazulu Natal when he launched the Association’s 33rd branch which will cover Zambians living in Empangeni, Richardsbay and other areas in Zululand.

Simaanya also installed newly elected branch executive members and 83 Zambians were registered at the function.

ZASA is one of the biggest diaspora organizations that represent the interests of Zambians living in South Africa.