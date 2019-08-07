12 Kitwe Liquor Traders Summoned For Breaching Law

Twelve (12) liquor dealers in Kitwe have been summoned by Kitwe City Council for operating beyond stipulated hours and conducting business in unsanitary conditions.

According to Kitwe City Council Director of Public Health Fred Nkonde, the 12 bar operators were caught when a joint enforcement team involving health inspectors from the local authority and state Police conducted operations in various townships.

He has warned that bar owners flouting the regulations will not be spared.

Nkonde has observed that some liquor dealers who sell beer to underage patrons also risk being penalized.