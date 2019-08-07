Chiengi Pharmacist Arrested for Defilement

A 29-year-old Pharmacist in Chiengi District in Luapula Province has been arrested for alleged defiliment.

Humphrey Sambwa of Chiengi Town Compound is alleged to have had forceful carnal knowledge of a 14-year-old girl on her way back from the recently held Bwilile Traditional Ceremony of the Bwile people of Chiengi District.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the incident happened on Friday, August 2, 2019 around 22:00 hours at Sondashi Village in Chief Puta’s Chiefdom.

“The minor, whilst returning from the Builile Ceremony celebration around 14:00 hours, met her fate and failed to return home as a result of the bodily injuries she sustained,” Chushi stated.

He stated that the girl returned home on Saturday, August 3, around 09:00 hours and revealed the incident that the person who was very well known to her had forceful carnal knowledge of her as she was returning from the ceremony.

Chushi stated that investigations have since been instituted into the matter.