Kapiri Police Arrest 6 Ex-Prisoners Over Theft

Police in Kapiri Mposhi have arrested six former convicts who have been terrorising residents with a spate of house break-ins and thefts.

Police have since recovered household goods and car batteries and stereos worth thousands of kwacha.

The convicts, who have been living together in Zambia compound, were apprehended in a random police operation .

Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga has identified the suspects as Sunday Sikanyika, 29, popularly known as Dangote, Kennedy Mpundu, 40, Brian Kasabwe 42, Gift Mainza 32, Bornface Mulenga, 23 and Mathews Mutende 28.

The items recovered included six car batteries, home theatres, car stereos, an amplifier and assorted items, including pairs of shoes and clothes.

Katanga said some items have since been identified by the owners while the suspects will appear in court soon.