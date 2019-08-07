Kitwe Court Places Boy on Probation for Stealing Charcoal

The Kitwe Magistrate Court has placed a 17-year-old boy on one year probation for allegedly stealing bags of charcoal.

This is a matter in which the juvenile was charged with theft of charcoal contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence were that between October 1, 2018 and June 15, 2019 in Kitwe, the juvenile whilst acting together with other persons unknown, stole 11 by 50kg bags of Charcoal all valued at K1, 250, the property of Matine Chiyame.

When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Maureen Nkonde, the Juvenile pleaded guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Nkonde found the Juvenile guilty upon his own admission of the offence, and placed him on mitigation.

In mitigation through the probation officer, the juvenile begged the court to exercise maximum leniency as he had learnt a lesson.

Magistrate Nkonde put the juvenile on one year probation having considered the mitigation presented before Court.

Magistrate Nkonde said the juvenile deserved the Court’s leniency having admitted the charge as well as being a first offender.