Musokotwane Counsels EAZ

Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, the UPND chairperson for economic affairs, has said the Economics Association of Zambia’s mandate must extend beyond mere organizations of conferences.

In a statement issued following the recently held economic summit hosted by the Economics Association of Zambia in Livingstone, Dr Musokotwane, the former finance minister and economic advisor to president Levy Mwanawasa, said he was invited to the event but his conscience did not allow him to participate.

“…I was invited to the conference. However, my conscience did not allow me to participate so I stayed away. Why? EAZ hosting a conference is totally in order and is good. EAZ has been doing that since, from my recollection, the 1970s. Such meetings provide a good platform for discussing economic and other national issues. But the importance of EAZ must now, as before, extend beyond being mere organizers of economic conferences,” Dr Musokotwane stated. “Anyone, including professional organizers of all types of conferences are able to organize such. Beyond conferences, the public also expects to hear well-reasoned, professional and coherent statements from EAZ on the key economic issues of the day.”

He stated that EAZ was expected to stand in the same league as other professional associations.

“When there are important legal issues in the land, the public look forward to statements from the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) to give direction. Same for other institutions like the Press Association of Zambia (PAZA) for press issues, and the Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ), for engineering issues, etc. Sadly, it is that professionalism; the well-reasoned and coherent voice from EAZ on public economic issues that I miss these days. To the contrary, some statements coming from EAZ are greatly disturbing,” Dr Musokotwane stated. “This is not to say that there should be no differences in opinions among economists. Those will be there and it is healthy that it is so. However, there are certain things where honest differences should be narrow, if there have to be there at all.”

He gave examples of some positions taken by EAZ which had created differences in opinions.

“Firstly, take the issue of the national indebtedness. Since 2013, the economic fraternity has been cautioning the Zambian government against the pace at which the country was borrowing. They advised the government to slow down on borrowing, both from the external and the domestic sources. The fraternity giving cautionary advice included local economists. Advice also came from reputable international bodies like the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the African Development Bank, and indeed from the world financial media.

Shockingly, EAZ was very loud in stating that it did not see anything wrong with the growing debt problem that the other economic groupings were seeing. EAZ told the government that its debt parameters were alright,” Dr Musokotwane stated.

“…the second issue is on the ongoing dispute with the mining firm, Vedanta and public approach to mining in general. As far as I can tell, Vedanta has had serious challenges endearing itself to its mining communities. Not surprisingly, it has had few, if any, to sympathize with it. But many people rightly worry about the approach the government is using in handling the affair; and whether the approach is robust enough to stand legal challenges from Vedanta…Particularly worrying during this episode is a story attributed to the President of the EAZ. The report says ‘President of the Economics Association of Zambia Lubinda Habaazoka has suggested that Zambia should nationalize some mines without compensation. Dr. Habaazoka contended that nationalization of the country’s mining assets can lead to economic growth’ (Lusaka Times, July 22, 2019). I have not seen any denial of the story so I assume the statement is true.”

He also cited the position taken by EAZ on the proposed replacement of VAT with the Sale Tax.

“The newly appointed Minister of Finance has opted to stop the change-over as of now while studying the matter further. Supposing, at the conclusion of the review, the Minister decides to retain the VAT, will EAZ now shift to praising VAT instead of the sales tax that they have been praising?” wondered Dr Musokotwane stated. “EAZ needs to understand that the general public perceives it as the voice of the respected, pragmatic and sensible economic consensus. As a professional association, they are uniquely placed to praise or to criticize anyone based on sound professional arguments. That privileged position should however be used very carefully so that now, as before and in future, the association should be seen to be have views that the public can depend on for pragmatic economic direction. An economist friend from my generation said of the Livingstone conference: ‘I cannot go there and be seen to be endorsing the thinking of the current EAZ’. It was like he and I had telepathic reflections on the matter.”