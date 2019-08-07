UNIP Wrangles Taken go to High Court

Some UNIP members have taken a court action to compel the party to hold a National Congress so that new office bearers are elected at various party levels.

This is according to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court by Fackson Njobvu on behalf of 10 other party members.

Njobvu has contended that having been ushered into office in 2000, the mandate of the Tilyenji Kaunda-led UNIP Executive expired in 2005.

He has further contended that the UNIP constitution demands that the party must hold a National Congress every five years.

Njobvu has since appealed to the executive to heed the Registrar of Society’s directive to organise the National Congress.