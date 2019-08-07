Zambian Parliament Highly Rated in SADC-Matibini

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini says the Zambian Parliament is highly rated in the SADC region and African continent.

Dr Matibini said the good practices of the Zambian parliament have received admiration from parliaments of other countries.

Dr Matibini was speaking at the 10th Pan African Parliament conference of the speaker of African Assemblies and Senates in Midrand South Africa.

He said the Zambian parliament has recorded a high number of delegates on the benchmarking missions.

“The increased number of bench making Missions to Zambia was evidence of good practices. There is need to start attaching experts to various parliamentary committees in order to make them more efficient. It is important that parliamentary committee deliberations are research based. The inclusion of experts in parliamentary committees will make them robust,” Dr Matibini, according to a statement issued by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Embassy in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

Dr Matibini was accompanied to the 10th Pan African Parliament Conference of Speakers of African Assemblies and Senates by Zambia’s High Commissioner Designated to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti, among other Zambian officials.