ZRA CG’s Furniture Part of Conditions

Dear editor,

I’ve come across a story online where the Commissioner General of the Zambia Revenue Authority is being accused of a scam involving the purchase of furniture worth K1 million. This story goes on to allege that chief internal auditor Mr Kwibisa Siyunyi, the husband to Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi, was fired for uncovering the ‘scandal’ and for being Lozi.

This is totally false. Mr Siyuni’s contract ended on 31st July, 2019 after the board resolved to have him leave for, among other issues, incompetence.

ZRA has been purchasing furniture for Commissioner Generals since 1994. The furniture remains ZRA property and in this case, the furniture purchased for Mr Chanda was in line with the conditions of service for ZRA CG. This is a fact Mr Siyunyi knows. On this issue, Mr Siyuni never questioned it; it was the Auditor General but they discovered it was an approved condition of service. Mr Chanda’s wife has nothing to do with this issue.

Mr Siyuni was fully supported by Mr. Alfred Lungu, a member of the ZRA board. But because of his activities, he was not security cleared by the government system.

In fact, his continued stay at ZRA was a serious danger to the institution and the country at large because he’s incompetent.

The board of the ZRA has had several discussions related to issues of performance in the Internal Audit Department and after this, they agreed that Mr Siyunyi should not be dismissed or transferred but that they waited until full contract came to an end.

Some of the events that led to the board decision not to renew Mr Siyunyi’s contract emanated from a meeting held in January last year where they shockingly discovered that audit reports of 2016 were still outstanding. No explanation was given by the chief internal auditor for this lapse and this made the board unhappy. Again, at the audit meeting of July 2018, Mr Siyunyi failed to present the audit reports and he actually promised to improve on his performance.

And in May this year, after persistent failure to present the reports, it was finally resolved by the ZRA management team that Mr Siyunyi’s contract should not be renewed. But he was saved by the governing board that postponed the final decision and referred the matter to a special board meeting.

Since the position he holds needs security clearance just like for the CG, commissioners and directors, Mr Siyunyi failed to pass this stage.

The ZRA management team also maintained its position that Mr Siyunyi’s performance was below par as he failed to meet his benchmarks during the six years he served in his position and they agreed to engage a new Internal Auditor.

This is the real account of what transpired before the end of Mr Siyunyi’s contract at ZRA.

ZRA Staff member