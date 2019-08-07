ZRA Internal Auditor Siyunyi’s Contract Wasn’t Renewed For Incompetence

The Zambia Revenue Authority did not renew the contract for chief internal auditor Kwibisa Siyunyi, the husband to Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi, because of incompetence, the Zambia Reports has established.

Additionally, Mr Siyunyi could not pass security clearance, which is a requirement for the position he held, just like those of the Commissioner General, commissioners and directors.

Social media has had a story alleging that Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda was involved in a scam concerning the purchase of furniture worth K1 million, which Mr Siyunyi allegedly uncovered.

ZRA has, however, been purchasing furniture for Commissioner Generals since 1994, which furniture remains ZRA property.

And in this case, the furniture purchased for Mr Chanda was in line with the conditions of service for ZRA CG.

This is a fact Mr Siyunyi knows and he never queried it but the Auditor General’s office which later discovered it was an approved condition of service.

The allegations are further indicating that Mr Siyunyi was dismissed for reporting the matter and for being Lozi.

However, it has been established that Mr Siyuni’s contract ended on 31st July, 2019 after the board resolved to have him leave for, among other issues, incompetence.

Mr Siyuni was fully supported by board member Mr. Alfred Lungu, a member of the ZRA board, but because of his activities, he was not security cleared by the government system.

In fact, it has been established that his continued stay at ZRA was a serious danger to the institution and the country at large because of his incompetent.

The board of the ZRA has previously held several discussions related to issues of performance in the Internal Audit Department and after this, they agreed that Mr Siyunyi should not be dismissed or transferred but that they waited until full contract came to an end.

Some of the events that led to the board decision not to renew Mr Siyunyi’s contract emanated from a meeting held in January last year where they shockingly discovered that audit reports of 2016 were still outstanding. No explanation was given by the chief internal auditor for this lapse and this made the board unhappy. Again, at the audit meeting of July 2018, Mr Siyunyi failed to present the audit reports and he actually promised to improve on his performance.

And in May this year, after persistent failure to present the reports, it was finally resolved by the ZRA management team that Mr Siyunyi’s contract should not be renewed. But he was saved by the governing board that postponed the final decision and referred the matter to a special board meeting.

The ZRA management team also maintained its position that Mr Siyunyi’s performance was below par as he failed to meet his benchmarks during the six years he served in his position and they agreed to engage a new Internal Auditor.