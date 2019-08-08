ACC Says 48 Flats Forfeited to the State

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says the infamous 48 houses have been forfeited to the state.

In a statement ACC Board Chairperson Judge Anderson Zikonda said the forfeiture was in accordance with Statutory Instrument no. 58 of 2004.

“Further media reports and the concerns raised by the members of the general public, the Commission wishes to state that the 48 flats were forfeited to the state after the due process of the law pursuant to Statutory Instrument No 58 of 2004,” stated Justice Zikonda.

“The criminal investigations, however, are active and still on-going and that the Commission is happy to collaborate with other investigative wings in this matter.”