Green Party Advises Govt To Fix High Mealie Meal Prices

The opposition Green Party has advised government to immediately find a lasting solution to the continued escalating mealie meal prices which are affecting many Zambians.

Party president Peter Sinkamba has said it was prudent for the government to act in the best interest of Zambians as they were being hurt by the high prices.

He observed that mealie meal prices on the Copperbelt were as high as K134 per 25 kilogramme bag of breakfast, which most ordinary residents were failing to afford.

The high prices, if not well handled, would be a serious disadvantage to the ruling party in the 2021 elections, Sinkamba warned.

He recalled that first Republican president Kenneth Kaunda was rejected by the Zambians in 1991 because of the failure to control the mealie meal prices then.

Sinkamba also warned that if the matter was not immediately addressed, it would cause problems for PF like what happened during the UNIP era when Zambians rioted for failure to address high mealie meal prices.

“During the UNIP regime, there were widespread riots on Copperbelt, Central and Lusaka provinces which caused massive destruction and damage to property. And it was turning point for people to say Kaunda should be removed in government. This mealie meal issue is very political and should be handled with utmost care. Let the Head of State look into this issue so that a lasting solution can be found. Most of the Zambians are not managing to buy the commodity which we all know that it is our staple food,” he said.

Sinkamba said ordinary Zambians were in extreme poverty and with the high prices of mealie meal, their lives had worsened as they were unable to afford the commodity .