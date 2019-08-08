Inter City Driver Seeks Joinder in Case Against PF Cadres

The case in which five Lusaka-based bus drivers sued nine suspected Patriotic Front (PF) cadres for alleged illegal collection of levy at Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Station has progressed in the Lusaka High Court .

This morning, another driver has applied to join the case in which his fellow drivers who are operating the Zingalume route are claiming over K100 ,000 which they allegedly contributed in form of ‘ichilimba’.

Daniel Phiri has applied to be joined as a party to the proceedings claiming that he was not aware of the proceedings at the time they began.

Chrispin Phiri, Isaac Maziba , Moses Bwalya , Simon Phiri and Gibson Sibanda sued an alleged illegal committee comprising nine suspected PF cadres among them William Mtonga , Peter Tembo , Provey Kamananga , James Phiri , Godfrey Mulenga , Samson Banda , Fransisco Kawaya , John Chirwa and Masauso Zulu for payment of K826, 200, which was collected from them as contributions for two years after loading buses.

In his application for joinder, Phiri says he has enough interest to be joined to the matter because he is owed K181, 440 under what was termed ‘ichilimba’ (an informal banking system).

He has accused the defendants of having breached the contract.

But the defendants, through Mtonga, are arguing that there is no contract as alleged by Phiri and that none of the defendants owes him money as there is no proof to support his claim.

“That the purported intended party cannot provide any proof whatsoever or prosecute his vexatious claims against the defendants as he has no proper action and the intended party has not disclosed any relation to the cause of action under this cause by the five plaintiffs,” Mr Mtonga states.

He has since urged the court to dismiss the application for joinder saying it lacks merit.

The applicants, in their statement of claim, want an order for interim injunction restraining the committee, its agents or whosoever from chasing or barring them from operating in the bus station, harassing or threatening them, which injunction was granted on April 12 this year.