Kagame Hails Lungu’s Commitment to SDGs

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has hailed President Edgar Lungu for his leadership and commitment towards sustainable development in Africa through the actualization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030.

Speaking on behalf of the board of the SDG Centre for Africa in Lusaka today, President Kagame said the Center was deeply elated at the speed Zambia had followed through with its pledges.

“It is also a great pleasure to be back in Lusaka. Today is a happy occasion. This is the first Sub-Regional Centre to open its doors. The reason is very simple: the leadership and commitment of President Lungu and the Government of Zambia,” President Kagame said.

“On behalf of the SDG Centre for African board, I wish to express our gratitude for the speed with which Zambia has followed through on its pledges”

He said they appreciate the outstanding quality of the facilities provided and that the centre has all the conditions needed to succeed in its mission.

“The importance of that mission is clear. The Sustainable Development Goals, just like the African Union’s Agenda 2063, are detailed blueprints for delivering our people the future they deserve. That requires good policy-making, as well as reliable national data systems to track progress toward the targets,” President Kagame said.

“The role of the SDG Centre for Africa is to support governments in their endeavors, especially by providing technical advice on upgrading statistical capacity. The Centre can also provide relevant policy research and analysis tailored to the circumstances of each country.”

He called on governments, the private sector and civil society organisations to make the most of the resource as 2030 is fast approaching.

“This is an agenda that is meaningful for us in Africa. So really we do all these things for ourselves. The ambitious goals represent real, tangible progress in the well-being of our people. Namely, improvements to health, economic opportunity, gender parity, and environmental protection, to name just a few. Things that anyone can see and feel in their own lives, is what is represented in the SDGs, and therefore the Centre and the sub-centres will be championing that,” said President Kagame.