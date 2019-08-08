  1. Home
Shepolopolo Reach First Ever Cosafa Final

The Zambia Women National Team has qualified to the Cosafa Cup final after trouncing Botswana 4-0 in the semifinal played at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The Shepolopolo were in uncompromising mood with a Rachael Nachula brace while Hellen Mubanga and Mary Mwakapila scored a goal each.

Zambia has never been the final of the Cosafa Cup and will wait for the winner between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Shepolopolo victory caps in good spell for women football after the under-20 women also qualified to the final with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

Zambian striker Hellen Mubanga was named Player of the Match.

 

10 Comments

  1. George Mungu

    All the best

    Reply

  2. boyking kabesha

    congratulations

    Reply

  3. puzzled

    lets add them 2 mens soccer may be we can win africa cup once again,congrats

    Reply

  4. Isaac siame

    congratulations

    Reply

  5. Jackson

    Go zambia go, we want trouphys to come to zambia, wishing all the best on Sunday ��

    Reply

  6. Rocky

    How I wish Racheal Nachalwe was a boy, she could have assisted us pa frant line ya ma guys… otherwise the young lady is deadly when it comes to facing the goal keeper.

    Reply

  7. karshy

    well done my girls you have worked so hard. May you be blessed ever. All the best as you go to the final.

    Reply

