Shepolopolo Reach First Ever Cosafa Final

The Zambia Women National Team has qualified to the Cosafa Cup final after trouncing Botswana 4-0 in the semifinal played at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The Shepolopolo were in uncompromising mood with a Rachael Nachula brace while Hellen Mubanga and Mary Mwakapila scored a goal each.

Zambia has never been the final of the Cosafa Cup and will wait for the winner between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Shepolopolo victory caps in good spell for women football after the under-20 women also qualified to the final with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.

Zambian striker Hellen Mubanga was named Player of the Match.