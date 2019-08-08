Shepolopolo Reach First Ever Cosafa Final

The Zambia Women National Team has qualified to the Cosafa Cup final after trouncing Botswana 4-0 in the semifinal played at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
The Shepolopolo were in uncompromising mood with a Rachael Nachula brace while Hellen Mubanga and Mary Mwakapila scored a goal each.
Zambia has never been the final of the Cosafa Cup and will wait for the winner between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
The Shepolopolo victory caps in good spell for women football after the under-20 women also qualified to the final with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe.
Zambian striker Hellen Mubanga was named Player of the Match.
10 Comments
George Mungu
All the best
boyking kabesha
congratulations
puzzled
lets add them 2 mens soccer may be we can win africa cup once again,congrats
Isaac
I think so
Previous siame
All guys until the final God will be with u to take that cup z a Zambian cup
Previous siame
All the best guys until the final God will be with u to take that cup z a Zambian cup
Isaac siame
congratulations
Jackson
Go zambia go, we want trouphys to come to zambia, wishing all the best on Sunday ��
Rocky
How I wish Racheal Nachalwe was a boy, she could have assisted us pa frant line ya ma guys… otherwise the young lady is deadly when it comes to facing the goal keeper.
karshy
well done my girls you have worked so hard. May you be blessed ever. All the best as you go to the final.