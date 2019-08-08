U20 Girls Storm Cosafa Final

The Zambia Under-20 Women National Team has beaten Zimbabwe 1-0 to qualify to the final of the inaugural Cosafa U20 Women Championship in Port Elizabeth.

Zambia got the all-important goal through Mary Mambwe in the 32nd minute and will wait for the winner between South Africa and Tanzania to determine their opponents.

The senior women team will be in action later this afternoon against Botswana in the semifinal and will be aiming to emulate their juniors.

Cosafa introduced the U20 competition for women this year.