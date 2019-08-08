UTSS Calls for Protection of Albinos

Under The Same Sun (UTSS) has called on Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries to resource and implement nation-wide campaigns on Albinism to challenge and transform negative attitudes and socio-cultural beliefs that drive attacks against persons living with Albinism.

UTSS has urged SADC leaders to dedicate a decade of action on Albinism during which every member state will implement the necessary policy and legal reforms to ensure adequate protection for persons with Albinism.

The statement follows remarks by SADC Executive Secretary Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax during this year’s commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) which is marked annually on June 13.

UTSS quotes Dr Tax’s statement which recognized that persons with Albinism continue to face serious human rights challenges in various forms such as stigma and discrimination, low access to health, education services as well as social and political exclusion.

The Organization notes that these remarks came at a time when persons with Albinism in the SADC region continue to face all forms of violations of human rights.

“It is for this reason that SADC continues to condemn in the strongest terms all forms of violations and abuse against persons living with Albinism,” UTSS stated.

UTSS called on African leaders to commit to regional action for putting to an end the challenges being faced by persons living with Albinism in the SADC region through a resolution from the summit.

SADC Heads of State and Government are scheduled to meet inTanzania for the 2019 SADC summit.