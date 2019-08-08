Zambian Youth Wins Azerbaijan Scholarship

A Zambian identified as Andrew Banda has won a full government scholarship to study for a Bachelor’s degree in Biology in Azerbaijan.

Banda has been granted a full scholarship to study at Western Caspian University, which was his first choice among three applied for.

He has since been urgently requested to apply for admission to the Western Caspian University.

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has confirmed the development to the Embassy of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba had congratulated Banda and has encouraged other Zambian youths to emulate him by being proactive in searching for education scholarship opportunities globally other than just focusing on the limited domestic opportunities.

He has stressed the need for youths to use education in order to contribute to the economic development of the country.

Mwamba has urged the Youths to make use of the Embassy of Zambia in Addis Ababa to send their application forms, as it was located in the Diplomatic Capital of Africa, with easy access to many countries which have Diplomatic Embassies in Addis Ababa.

Banda applied for scholarship to the Azerbaijan Government through the Embassy of Zambia in Addis Ababa in February, 2019.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media today by the Zambian Embassy to Ethiopia First Secretary for Economic and Trade Joseph Chinyemba.