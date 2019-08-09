AVIC Hikes Salaries for Construction Staff

AVIC International Zambia Limited has increased salaries for its employees by up to 10 per cent.

Those whose salaries have been increased are electricians, welders, carpenters and plumbers, all from the construction department.

This follows a series of successful meetings between the targeted employees and management.

Company Public Relations Officer Justina Mukuka has since encouraged workers to familiarise themselves with the Zambian labour laws that are very clear on issues such as probationary contracts.

“Although AVIC Zambia Limited has also considered increasing salaries of some employees still serving their probationary period to help government address high unemployment levels, the company has implored local workers to acquaint themselves with labour laws to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings” Mukuka stated.

She stated that management has also appealed to employees to refrain from vices such as theft as they were retrogressive to the company’s growth and ultimately the nation.

“Theft is a criminal act and employees involved in such will be reported to the police and the law will take its course. The desire of management is to create a conducive working environment for all workers,” stated Mukuka.