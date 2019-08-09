Hitachi to Set Up Skills Academy on C/Belt

Hitachi Corporation plans to set up a skills development academy on the Copperbelt Province for Zambians involved in the mining sector.

Japanese Ambassador to Zambia Hidenobu Sobashima was speaking during a meeting with Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu.

Japan has also offered to help Zambia with technical assistance in fiscal and monetary policy matters.

And Dr. Ng’andu has welcomed Japan’s offer saying Zambia’s approach to policy implementation will determine the quality of results to be achieved from fiscal consolidation actions, the Economic Stabilization and Growth Program, and the Seventh National Development Plan.

Dr Ng’andu appealed to Japan and other development partners for committed support in areas such as education, health, capacity building and social welfare.

Hitachi Corporation also operates a heavy equipment assembly plant in the capital Lusaka.