LAZ restores Martha Mushipe’s Practicing Certificate

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has with immediate effect restored Lusaka lawyer Martha Mushipe’s Practicing Certificate which was suspended 11 months ago.
Mushipe was barred from practicing law by the LAZ Legal Practitioners’ Committee in September last year following a complaint about her conduct and that of her law firm Mushipe and Associates.
Ng'andwe kaunda
That’s interest
Bornwell Simunka.
Good luck mama.Use your profession wisely.You have the potential to achieve a lot.
Winnipeg Nyirongo
Thanks ba LAZ!!!!! Thanks for restoring the Practicing Certificate of Madam Martha Mushipe as this is a big lesson for her. Let her discharge legal matters according to the rules and regulations of LAZ. Thanks once again!
Mr. K
She only representes the interests of upnd what a shame laz?