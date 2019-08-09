LCC Clears Legana

The Lusaka City Council has said there was no evidence of foreign matter in Legana hungarian sausages which were alleged to have contained a condom like substance.

LCC public relations manager George Sichimba has revealed in a statement that an analysis conducted by the Council’s Public Health Department revealed that the product was okay.

“LCC, through the Department of Public Health has received results of the analysis of Legana Hungarian Sausage from the Public Analyst. On 7th August, 2919, the Department of Public Health received a complaint from Mr Erick Ng’andu that he found a ‘condom’ like foreign matter in the alleged Legana sausage. The Council collected the complaint sample from the complainant and took it to the Food and Drugs Laboratory for foreign matter and food grade casing identification analysis,” Sichimba stated.

“The analysis was done and the results have been received and communicated to the complainant as follows: 1. There was no evidence of foreign matter identified. 2. The casing was identified as a food grade casing. The process was taken in line with the Food and Drugs Act Cap 303 section 3(b) which stipulates that any person who sells any food that consists in whole or in part any filthy, putrid, rotten, decomposed, or diseased substances, foreign matter or is otherwise unfit for human consumption, or is adulterated shall be guilty of an offence. However, the process requires that laboratory analysis are conducted before making a conclusion.”

He stated that the required tests on the alleged sausages were what delayed the issuance of a statement on the matter.

“Assertions by some sections of society that LCC did not take action are therefore not true,” stated Sichimba.