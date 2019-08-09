Ndola Council Approves Gouji Land Resettlement Plan

The Ndola City Council has approved the subdivision and resettlement plan of the NCC-Henan Gouji land with 60 hectares to be retained by NCC- Henan Gouji project who are the title holders while 77 hectares will be re-planned.

The re-planning of the plots is aimed at allocating alternative plots to developers who had encroached on the said stand number LN-8841/623.

Council Public Relations Manager Tilyenji Mwanza said the subdivision result in the creation of 468 plots, an action taken to mitigate on the part of residents who had made payments to the council and not given plots as observed in the Auditor General’s report (2014-2016) as well as those that may have had cases of double or multiple allocations.

“The Ndola City Council in April, 2019 entered a consent judgement between NCC- Henan Gouji and Mwamba Kaula and others, which judgement paved way for the subdividing of stand number LN-8841/623 into two portions,” Mwanza stated.

She has further noted that a land audit conducted revealed that 1,588 people claimed plots from the site in question out of which only 447 had paid in full, 306 partially paid and 835 did not pay anything to the Council.

“It is in this regard that the Ndola City Council’s priority will be to the 447 that had paid full plot premium, the Ndola City Council has already begun the process of informing those to be given the alternative plots using relevant media outlets,” she added.

Mwanza stated that the Council would be responsible for the implementation of the resettlement plan which will include, but not limited to surveying, numbering of plots, beaconing and opening of access roads whilst members of the public eligible for the plots from the resettlement plan would be made to pay processing, penalty, numbering and building plan scrutiny fees.