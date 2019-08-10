Killer Cop Appears in Court

A fugitive Zambia Police Constable Edwin Kabasiya who allegedly killed his fellow Police Officer Lenox Kapila in Lusaka’s Kaunda Square has appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates Court for explanation of the charge.

Kabasiya who earlier handed over himself to Chipata Central Police Station in Eastern Province after being on the run made his appearance before Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya on one count of murder contrary to the laws of Zambia .

However, the suspect could not take plea but had his charges read out to him because the Magistrate Court has no jurisdiction to hear and try him for his murder case.

In the meantime the suspect will only be appearing for mention while awaiting instructions from the DPP .

State Prosecutor Brian Sinyengo has since set August 26 for another mention

In January this year, Constable Kabasiya shot constable Kapila for refusing to arrest a technician who was repairing his television set.