NCP Reports HH, Kambwili to Police over 48 Houses False Claim

The New Congress Party (NCP) has reported United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema and National Democratic Congress Party (NDC) consultant Chishimba Kambwili to the police for falsely accusing President Edgar Lungu of being the owner of the controversial 48 houses in Chalala area in Lusaka.
The NCP Party which is led by Peter Chanda have asked the police to investigate whether Hichilema and Kambwili had not defamed the President through their “reckless” allegations.
According to Pastor Chanda it was insane for the two opposition party leaders to accuse President Lungu of being the owner of 48 flats which have been forfeited to the State by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
“We have reported Mr Hichilema and Mr Kambwili to Central Police Station in relation to the matter that President Lungu is involved in the 48 houses case which was brought by the Anti-Corruption Commission,” Pastor Chanda said.
He said his party wanted Zambians needed to understand that politicians had a duty to the nation that whatever they said was true.
“At the same time being responsible citizens, we try to ensure that there is sanity in the political circles,” Pastor Chanda said.
The man of God claims that stated that Kambwili’s utterances contravened section 67 of the Penal Code.
He adds that the utterances by the two incited people to hate President Lungu.
Pastor Chanda states that the public allegations were also defamation of President Lungu.
“The Anti-Corruption Commission have stated that they have thoroughly investigated this matter from 2016 to date and they could not find the owner of the houses.
12 Comments
Davy munkos
Arrest them
travota
Comment
the chinies nationals can not start building such big infrastructures without the knowledge of the state,think before bringing stupid article on the media
Alexander
it’s that a crime ? all we, know that mr ECL his the owner of those 48 houses. pf is the worst govt in histroy of zambia.
Tompwe
Comment useless 😂💀💀😂 ACC dismantle this commission it is serving the interest of the most powerful.
hack data
pussy nation, useless political parties, those houses belong to lungu and a whole lot more stuff, yet to be known, the so called pastor should go to hell
Hev rena
Why report on behalf of the President,is he your father?Just concentrate on your small church if u have one instead of dragging yourself into these dirty politics.
observer
Ba pastor chanda cinshi mulelwisha u r nt a man of god hell is yo home
Highly Connected.
Pastor has gone astray here. Do not put a church 4 profit gain.
HATEMBO EDWIN
Mr Chanda I don’t think if you are the man of God , you don’t love the people of Zambia pantu mulelya ifwe we suffering so you don’t have anything to do go to the mountain and pray for the hangar situation which has attacked the enocent Zambians.
Rube Rube
🚶🏿🚶🏿🚶🏿🚶🏿🚶🏿🚶🏿🚶🏿🚶🏿😬
Mausa
He must have been sent
Edwin Hatembo
Just go to state House and tell the your president that tulyemo, or you invite him to your church he come and give you k50,000 then you use it for yourself