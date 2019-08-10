Wina Urges Hunger Disaster Alarmists to Hold their Fire

Vice President Inonge Wina has advised stakeholders calling for the hunger situation to be declared a disaster to be mindful that there is a due process that if followed before the declaration.

Wina said government had taken steps to mitigate the hunger situation that had engulfed some parts of the country.

She said that the nation will be informed on the way forward soon.

“His Excellency the President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has constantly assured the public that no one will die of hunger or starvation in the country because government and its partners are working round the clock to address the situation” she said.

The Vice President further said that government is fully aware that the current hunger situation experienced in some parts of the country arising from extreme drought and flash floods requires urgent and special attention.

Wina has since thanked the public for the patience and solidarity with government during this moment of need.

She has appealed to the members of the public to remain calm while government is providing both short- and medium-term solutions with the view of finding long term solutions.

This is according to a statement issued by Office of The Vice-President Permanent Secretary, Administration Mr. Stephen Mwansa.