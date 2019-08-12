3 Illegal Gold Miners Die in Mwinilunga

Three people have died after a heap of soil fell on them while they were engaged in alleged illegal gold mining in Mwinilunga District in North Western Province.

The three have been identified as Mophias Chitungu, 32, Charles Chitungu, 34, and Grenwell Sanyidumu, all of Nswanachiyanga village, Mwinilunga District.

The incident is believed to have happened around 04:00 hours on Saturday at Kasemuka stream at Mulopu village in Chief chibwika’s area.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila has confirmed the deaths, stating that police undertook a physical inspection at the accident scene.

He stated that Mophias Chitungu had swollen face, suspected deformed lower jaw while Charles Chitungu had bruises on the right upper arm and on the chest and Grenwel Sanyidimu had blood coming from his nose and mouth.

“Going by the sequence of events on 10/08/19 around 02:00 hours, the family of 10 people, including the three deceased persons, went to Kasemuka stream where they had suspected to have deposits of gold. As they were doing illegal mining, a heap of soil fell on them and they died on spot,” Namachila stated.

The survivors are Adrian Sanyidimu, 21, who sustained abdominal pains and painful legs and Geoffrey Sanyidimu, 31, who sustained general body pains.

Both are admitted at Mwinilunga District hospital receiving treatment while the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at Mwinilunga District Hospital mortuary.