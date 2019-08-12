‘Condom Sausage’ Lady Sues Legana Meats for Damages

Lusaka resident Luyando Kopakopa has sued Legana Meats Company demanding damages after she allegedly consumed their Hungarian sausage that appeared to have been packed in a condom.

This is according to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Registry on August 12, 2019.

Kopakopa, a medical student, has stated that the alleged used condom also contained some meat which appeared like human flesh.

The plaintiff claims that after consuming the said sausage, she developed convulsions, stress and fear and ultimately she vomited excessively.

Kopakopa wants damages for tortious liability arising from consumption of hungarian sausage allegedly produced by Legana Meat Products.

Meanwhile, Proprietor of Legana Meats Edith Nawakwi says she will sue the people spreading falsehoods on social media that Legana sausages contained human flesh.

Nawakwi, who is also opposition FDD leader, said she had reported Erick Ng’andu and Kopakopa to the police for spreading falsehoods that Legana sausages contained human flesh.

She lamented that the past few days had been the most agonising in her life after a video went viral that Legana sausages contained human flesh.

Nawakwi said her business is still afloat despite the negative publicity and has thanked her customers for remaining loyal.

She has since challenged Ng’andu and Kopakopa to report to the police.

And the Lusaka City Council, through the Department of Public Health, has revealed that Legana Hungarian Sausage does not contain any foreign matter.

On August 7, 2019, the Department of Public Health received a complaint from Ng’andu that he had found a “condom” like foreign matter in the alleged Legana sausage.

LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said the analysis was done and the results revealed that there was no evidence of foreign matter identified in the sausage.