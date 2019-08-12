Four Die in Luanshya Accident

Four people have died on the spot while eleven (11) others have sustained injuries in a road traffic accident that happened in Chitaba area along Mpongwe-Luanshya on Friday evening.

The accident happened after a Toyota Hiace they were in overturned due to excessive speed.

Deputy Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga has said the bus was being driven by Charles Chanda of unknown age and address who had head injuries and died on the spot together with three other passengers.

Hamoonga has identified the other deceased as Mathews Mtonga aged 39 of Twashuka Luanshya, an unknown male adult and unknown female.

And Hamoonga identified those who sustained serious injuries as Elina Chipili aged 25 of New Town in Luanshya, Mutinta Mazuba aged 29 of Ibenga, a nine-month-old baby boy, Elizabeth Mwenda aged 29 of Ibenga, Esther Soko of unknown age, a 15-year-old boy of Ibenga and Bridget Kachamba aged 28 of Kamilenda in Luanshya.

He said others were a boy of unknown age and address, Brian Kanyelele aged 26 of Kanyemba Mpongwe, Jumbe Tembo aged 32 of Mikomfwa and Dolar Mututu aged 39.

Hamoonga said all the victims are admitted to Ibenga Mission Hospital.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old baby boy has died on the spot while her mother is nursing wounds after an ox-cart ran over them.

The accident on Friday at about 13:00 hours at Chiluhi area along Kabulamwanda- Chiluhi Road.

“Involved were two ox-carts following each other from North to South direction. The accident happened when the second ox-cart lost control and in the process the oxen went and ran over the female Shimbi Mudanda aged 20 years of Kaaso Village, Chief Mungaila in Namwala District and her baby James Manyika who was aged one,” Hamoonga stated.

“The baby sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot while the mother sustained a bruised left leg and backache and is admitted at Namwala District Hospital.”