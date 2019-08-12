UPND Dissolves Kitwe District Executive Over Wrangles

The UPND has dissolved the Kitwe District executive and Chimwemwe constituency management committees over continued divisions,

Copperbelt Province secretary Abraham Nkanza Mulemba has revealed.

He announced the dissolution of the two party organs in a Memorandum addressed to all party structures and members on the Copperbelt.

The UPND Provincial Administration held a Provincial Management Committee meeting chaired by Copperbelt Chairman Elisha Matambo at the secretariat on August 10, 2019 at which the decision to dissolve the Kitwe District and Chimwemwe Constituency Committees was arrived at.

Mulemba stated that the decision to dissolve the District and Constituency Committees was due to circumstances beyond the provincial administration’s control and a Caretaker Committee has since been appointed.

He stated that the caretaker Committee would soon sit to constitute new Committees in the affected areas for the Provincial Management Committee’s ratification.

He said the action taken against Kitwe District and Chimwemwe Constituency Committees was a matter of the Provincial Administration being responsible and all done in the interest of the UPND as a party.